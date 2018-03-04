14-year-old from Chicopee missing, police ask for public's help

Have you seen this teenager? The Chicopee Police Department in Massachusetts is looking for 14-year-old, Christopher Morgan.

Christopher was last seen on Thursday, March 1st, at his home in the Willamansett section of Chicopee, police say.

"He left his residence without telling anyone, and has not had any contact with family members since," noted Officer Mike Wilk.

If you know where Christopher is, or if you've seen him, please contact detectives at the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

"His family is concerned for him," noted Wilk on Sunday.

