Chicopee teen reported missing found safe

Investigators report that a teen who was reported missing has been found,
Chicopee Police had been searching for 14-year-old Christopher Morgan, who had been last seen Thursday in the Willamansett section of the city.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said Monday that Morgan has been located and is safe.
