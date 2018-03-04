Community gathers at memorial for late Jo Ringer

Tonight, friends and family of Jo Ringer came together to remember her one year after she disappeared by holding a vigil in her memory.

The vigil was first planned to remember Jo Ringer one year after she went missing. However, after remains found in the woods in Hatfield earlier this week were confirmed to be hers, it is now a memorial.

The event began at 6 p.m. and it will be held until about 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Hatfield.

Jo Ringer was reported missing by her husband Chad Reidy on March 2, 2017.

Weeks later, Reidy was found dead of an apparent suicide and named the sole suspect in her death.

Just this week, remains were found on the side of a mountain in Hatfield, in a place Reidy often went. Days after they were discovered, dental records confirmed the identity to be Jo.

Tonight, instead of trying to bring her home, family and friends will finally be able to get some closure.

Safe Passage, a domestic violence support group, attended the vigil tonight as well. They will be speaking and offering support for anyone struggling.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved