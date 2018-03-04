Hadley Police warn public to check license and registration

The Hadley Police Department wants all motorists know that online and RMV service locations will be temporarily closed for a few days in March.

Police advise motorists to check their licenses and registrations before March 23, 24 and 25, because the online RMV services will not be available on those dates.

The RMV will be changing over to new computer system at the end of the month. The new system will feature enhanced customer-centric features and more efficient process elements for access by law enforcement, the insurance industry and government officials.

Police rely heavily on the online services when licenses and registrations have expired unknowingly. Instead of having to tow a car for infractions like these, police refer motorists to the RMV website to renew.

Motorists are then able to drive away with an active license or registration.

Officers will continue to have access to RMV data at all times from March 22 to March 26 through the use of a back-up data file.

