St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke hosts colleen gathering

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and Regional Parade Committee hosted their annual Colleen Gathering today.

The gathering is an opportunity for the committee to introduce award winners, honor the colleens of Western Mass and celebrate together.

There was plenty of Irish music and dancing at the event, which was hosted at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

The 67th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Sunday, March 18.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.