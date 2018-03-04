St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke hosts colleen gathering - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke hosts colleen gathering

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and Regional Parade Committee hosted their annual Colleen Gathering today.

The gathering is an opportunity for the committee to introduce award winners, honor the colleens of Western Mass and celebrate together.

There was plenty of Irish music and dancing at the event, which was hosted at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

The 67th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Sunday, March 18.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.