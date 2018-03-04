Athol to vote regarding bridge reconstruction

A vote on reconstruction approval for a bridge in Athol is slated for a special town meeting tomorrow.

This comes after flooding last month near the Exchange Street bridge that forced several people from their homes and created an ice jam, damaging part of the bridge.

MassDOT had been inspecting the bridge regularly previous to the incident.

The cost to reconstruct the bridge is estimated well over two million dollars.

