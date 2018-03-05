Firefighter, civilians injured in Pittsfield duplex fire

A firefighter and two civilians were injured during a duplex fire in Pittsfield Sunday night.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at 125/127 Burke Ave.

Chief Noyes, with the Pittsfield Fire Department, told Western Mass News that upon arrival the first floor was engulfed in flames. The fire then rapidly spread to the second story, blowing out the windows.

Noyes added that the two civilians who were injured suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The firefighter who was injured suffered a knee injury, Noyes said. They were also taken to Baystate Medical Center.

All 18 on duty firefighters responded from Pittsfield, additional support was also called in from Lenox, Dalton and the Hinsdale Rehab Unit was also on the scene.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross also arrived to the fire for assistance.

It is unclear if the home has been condemned. But according to the damage report, the 2 story duplex was gutted by the fire, smoke and water.

