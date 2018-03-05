Loved ones remember Jo Ringer, seek justice

Family and loved ones gathered in Hatfield Sunday evening to remember Jo Ringer, the Clarksburg woman who went missing one year ago.

Her remains were found deep in the woods of Hatfield by investigators on Wednesday.

Those closest to Ringer said they are still trying to wrap their heads around everything that has gone on in the past year but Sunday, was a chance to remember and reflect.

What was planned as a vigil, quickly changed to a memorial after Ringer's remains were positively identified.

Jo Ringer disappeared on March 2nd 2017, the 39-year-old was set to start a new job in Easthampton.

Her ex-husband Chad Reidy reported her missing two days later. Then, two days after that, Ringer's car was found, not more than a minute away from the home of Laura Reilly, Chad Reidy's ex-girlfriend.

Reidy later became the sole suspect in Ringer’s disappearance. But one month later, he was found dead of an apparent suicide.

More and more details came forward about their relationship as family members, including Ringer's daughter Savanah, searched for answers. Though the search is finally over, the reality of not seeing her mother again still shakes Ringer's daughter to this day.

“I'm really glad to have my mom home, and know that she’s not lost out there anymore,” Savanah Ringer said. “But it still sucks because I know she's never going to walk through the door again, and I'm never going to hug her again. You think you have closure but it’s not the closure you're looking for.”

The family says the attention now turns from bringing jo home, to finding justice for Jo's death.

"The justice for me is the people who lied to the police, or the people who may have been involved in this need to pay for it,” Savanah Ringer explained at the memorial. “Chad Reidy might be dead, there are others who might have been involved that need to pay for this too."

