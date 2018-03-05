Light snow ending but significant snowstorm possible by mid-week

Light snow and flurries will end early this morning. Most roadways are just wet and any snow that accumulates on grassy surfaces will melt away quickly. Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. It will be brisk and chilly with seasonable temperatures.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week with seasonable temps, mainly in the 40's, a lighter breeze and a decent amount of sunshine.

Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday. This system will bring light to western Mass on Wednesday with not much accumulation during the day. However, heavier snow is possible Wednesday evening and night as a coastal low takes shape. It looks as though it will be cold enough for all snow here in western Mass. but the exact track will determine how much we end up getting. Lets plan on at least moderate amounts of snow with the peak of the storm taking shape Wednesday night. It will become breezy out of the northeast as well. Snow will end early on Thursday with lots of left over clouds and wind! Here we go again! Stay tuned!

