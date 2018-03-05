Snow becoming heavy, travel conditions deteriorating

A significant winter storm is in progress across western Mass, much of New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic. Winter Storm Warnings continue for all of western Mass through 7am Thursday.

Heavy snow will continue to fall throughout the evening. Snow rates of 1-2” an hour are possible and even a little thunder and lightning (thundersnow) may be seen from time to time within heavier bands of snow. This will reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less at times as well as cause snow to pile up quickly on roads. Roads may become impassible for smaller vehicles. With temperatures hovering around and above freezing, this wet snow will lay on trees and power lines and could lead to scattered outages throughout our area. Wind gusts to 30-40mph will also add to low visibility and a power outage risk.

Snow totals of 6-12” are likely for most of the valley with higher elevations seeing a foot+. The highest spots through the Berkshires and eastern slopes could get as much as 18” of snow by Thursday morning.

Our storm will wrap up later tonight with steady, heavy snow turning lighter and more scattered around midnight. Snow showers will linger into dawn, but only minor additional accumulations are expected. It will take some time for crews to clear back and secondary roads, so keep an eye out for potential school delays/cancellations.

Thursday remains brisk and unsettled with occasional rain and snow showers throughout the day. Temps return to near 40 degrees in the afternoon. While our Nor’easter will be out of the area Friday, we stay unsettled due to a lot of energy overhead. Scattered snow showers are possible with some rain in the mix in the valley. Accumulations should stay light.

Dry weather is back this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures in the 40s. We will likely get some melting during the day and refreezing at night as temps return to the 20s. Next week we are tracking an upper level low and developing coastal low, but the forecast is still iffy at this point. It does look like the coastal low will be a miss for now, but rain and snow showers are possible from the upper low along with chilly temps.

