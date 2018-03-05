Snowstorm ending, but more could be on the way

A significant winter storm is in progress across western Mass, much of New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic. Winter Storm Warnings continue for all of western Mass through 7am Thursday.

Snow continues to wind down across western Mass with only lingering snow showers through the remainder of the night. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Snow totals are by far the highest in the Berkshires where an intense band of snow set up and barely moved. Snow amounts of 2 feet were reported out of North Adams! Most across the valley picked up on 5-10".

Thursday remains brisk and unsettled with occasional rain and snow showers throughout the day. Temps return to near 40 degrees in the afternoon. While our Nor’easter will be out of the area Friday, we stay unsettled due to a lot of energy overhead. Scattered snow showers are possible with some rain in the mix in the valley. Accumulations should stay light.

Dry weather is back this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures in the 40s. We will likely get some melting during the day and refreezing at night as temps return to the 20s. Next week we are tracking an upper level low and developing coastal low, but the forecast is still iffy at this point. With our current weather pattern not expected to change much, another nor'easter is certainly possible. One to watch.

