Warnings up as snowstorm remains on track

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR ALL OF HAMPDEN, HAMPSHIRE, FRANKLIN, BERKSHIRE COUNTIES FROM 7AM WEDNESDAY TO 7AM THURSDAY.

We are tracking our next storm system on the way for Wednesday. This will be a snowstorm for all of western Mass with moderate to significant accumulations expected. This will be a heavy, wet snow-mostly accumulating Wednesday evening and night.

It was a beautiful Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 40s. Tonight, clouds will increase and spotty snow showers move in through dawn.

Snow becomes widespread and steady around Noon and will get heavier through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures get into the mid-30s Wednesday afternoon in the valley-which may help roads stay wet for a time-however mixing is not expected and we will see a wet snow. As snow falls heavier and faster, it will accumulate even on roads through the evening-making travel hazardous.

A strengthening low will pass along or just off the coast of LI, RI, SE Mass and Cape Cod. Wind will increase Wednesday morning from the northeast and gusts in the afternoon and evening could hit 30-40mph. This, in addition to a heavy, wet snow could lead to scattered power outages in western Mass.

Snow amounts will max out in the Berkshires, where 12-18” is expected. The western slopes will see a bit less, but still near a foot and the highest amounts will be on the eastern slopes. Amounts of 6-12” are expected through central and eastern Franklin County, much of Hampshire and western and eastern Hampden counties. The river valley may get “shadowed” where the snow gets blocked by the hills and will only end up around 4-6”-which includes the greater Springfield area.

This shadowing has been seen only recently as high-resolution forecast models only go out about 50-60 hours.

Heavy snow will lighten and become more scattered after midnight and snow showers will wind down Thursday morning. Thursday is looking mainly dry and breezy with winds out of the southwest. We remain unsettled through the end of the week with occasional rain and snow showers, but nothing significant as temps remain near 40. We remain cool and dry for the weekend with some sunshine and highs in the 40s, but at night we drop to the 20s, which will lead to refreezing of any melting snow. Early next week another low should pass to our south and out to sea, but a disturbance from the northwest will bring more clouds and scattered rain and snow showers.

