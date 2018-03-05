Winter Storm Watch - Snowstorm on the way

We are tracking our next storm system, which will be another developing Nor’easter that brings a significant snowfall to western Mass and much of New England.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Wednesday through Thursday morning for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties.

High pressure will build into our area tonight, allowing skies to finally clear out by dawn. It will be a colder night with the help of the clear sky and lighter wind and by morning, most will be in the upper teens and low 20s. Expect abundant sunshine for Tuesday-maybe the only sunny day this week. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s and a lighter wind thanks to Friday’s coastal low finally moving farther out to sea.

Low pressure continues to move across the country and will enter the Ohio Valley Tuesday night. A second low will move to the Carolina coast and as upper level energy dives southeast, this low will become a dominant coastal storm. With this Nor’easter, there’s better cold air in place already across New England, which will keep the entire storm snow for western Mass. This storm will rapidly strengthen or “bomb out” and will bring periods of heavy snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning at rates of 1-3” an hour at times. Thundersnow will be possible too.

The track of this storm is different from last week’s Nor’easter and the low will skirt the coast and head toward the Gulf of Maine. Some rain or mixing is possible for coastal areas, but backside snow should still bring several inches to everyone. Here in western Mass, a general 6-12” is likely, but isolated spots could see as much as 16”-especially the eastern slopes where temps will be a bit colder.

Temperatures stay in the low 30s for most of the storm, so a heavy, wet snow is expected. This, plus wind gusts to 30 and 40mph may lead to downed trees and scattered power outages.

The worst driving times will be Wednesday evening & Thursday morning, then snow showers taper off Thursday afternoon. We remain fairly cloudy, brisk and seasonable through Friday and the weekend looks dry with a bit more sun. There’s some hint at another coastal storm Monday, but for now, models keep this low well offshore-still one to watch.

