State Police: Rollover crash on 91 North causing delays

A rollover crash on 91 Northbound caused delays on Monday morning.

According to state police, the vehicle involved rolled off the highway onto Island Road below the highway.

State police in Northampton confirmed the crash, which happened before Exit 18, with Western Mass News.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The fast lanes were closed for a time, but police said that the highway is now open and traffic is returning to normal.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

