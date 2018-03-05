Drivers rally over changes to Holyoke's school bus service

A group of bus drivers rallied Monday, voicing concerns over changes coming to the way some kids may get to school this fall in Holyoke.

This decision has come with careful consideration, Holyoke Public Schools said, but union workers gathered outside of the school departments offices today to show that they're against the changes.

Starting in the fall, mini-buses will no longer be used to transport diverse learners and others who qualify and instead be driven by way of 7D vans.

Drivers with the union said that these vans aren't fit to be carrying school children and in fact, aren't being driven by people with advanced licenses like CDL's that your typical bibs driver would have.

Furthermore, bus drivers tell Western Mass News that it's a safety issue and that kids would be better suited in a large bus built to handle impact.

"Buses are designed to handle impacts and a van is just your typical household everyday vehicle. Our buses are designed to handle where they'll buckle up in the center if they have a side impact," said Pamela Murphy with Durham School Services.

Holyoke Public Schools countered that argument, citing there are seat belts inside the vans which buses do not have. They also said that because of these changes, more jobs will be created, including the addition of bus monitors which demonstrators were also concerned about.

Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Judy Taylor added that these transportation changes will bring an additional $2 million or more into the school system, allowing for more spending where they need it most.

