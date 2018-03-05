Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee to close April 6 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee to close April 6

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Chicopee landmark will officially close their doors in a few weeks.

Andy Yee, owner of Hu Ke Lau, told Western Mass News Monday that the restaurant will be closing on Friday, April 6. 

Additional information about the closure was not immediately available.  

Yee noted to Western Mass News Monday that there are some exciting things to come.

The Memorial Drive eatery has been a fixture in Chicopee for decades with Polynesian dining and entertainment, including a Hawaiian show, musical performances, and comedy acts.

The Yee family is also involved in several other area restaurants in Springfield, South Hadley, Amherst, and Hadley.

"I and my family love the hospitality restaurant industry and it all started with the Hu Ke Lau," Yee told Western Mass News on Sunday

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.