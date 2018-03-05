Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee to close April 6

A Chicopee landmark will officially close their doors in a few weeks.

Andy Yee, owner of Hu Ke Lau, told Western Mass News Monday that the restaurant will be closing on Friday, April 6.

Additional information about the closure was not immediately available.

Yee noted to Western Mass News Monday that there are some exciting things to come.

The Memorial Drive eatery has been a fixture in Chicopee for decades with Polynesian dining and entertainment, including a Hawaiian show, musical performances, and comedy acts.

The Yee family is also involved in several other area restaurants in Springfield, South Hadley, Amherst, and Hadley.

"I and my family love the hospitality restaurant industry and it all started with the Hu Ke Lau," Yee told Western Mass News on Sunday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

