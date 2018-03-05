Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on the evening of Wednesday, February 21, a male suspect seen in surveillance pictures entered the CVS on State Street and was "stuffing razors in his pocket" when he was confronted by store personnel.
The suspect allegedly produced a box cutter and threatened to cut the employee before laving the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.