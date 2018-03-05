Springfield woman arrested on assault charge

A woman is under arrest after a disturbance at a Chicopee supermarket.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Sunday afternoon, officers were called to Big Y on Memorial Drive for a disturbance.

When officers got to the scene, they found a female victim who reportedly said that after she left the store and headed to her car, another woman - whom she did not know - began threatening her and yelling profanities.

The victim approached the suspect to find out why she was yelling at her, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and "aggressively went at the victim in a threatening manner," Wilk explained.

The victim backed away and told police that she felt that if she hadn't, she would have been cut.

After reviewing store surveillance of the incident, police arrested the suspect - 19-year-old Savannah O'Connor of Springfield - on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife).

O'Connor was book, then released on personal recognizance plus a $40 fee. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

