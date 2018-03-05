East Longmeadow woman auditions for American Idol

Western Massachusetts may have a little extra to cheer about when the new season of American Idol kicks off Sunday night.

Two of the Pioneer Valley's finest singers have auditioned for the show and one of them sat down with Western Mass News.

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but for Lauran Beluzo of East Longmeadow, there are not enough words in every song she's ever sang to describe what this moment means to her.

"Singing is my everything. I've been married to the music since I was a little girl," Beluzo said.

The 21 year old was born and raised in East Longmeadow and from the time she could talk, Beluzo chose to sing - any room in any house, in front of anyone or anywhere.

It wasn't long before years of singing lessons and volunteer sessions turned into a YouTube sensation with more than 20,000 followers.

That's when her favorite show, American Idol contacted her.

"I would watch it with the family at 8 o'clock every night," Beluzo said.

Beluzo was one of two western Massachusetts singers to audition in New York for this year's new season.

Now, Beluzo is under strict contract terms, so she could not sing a chord for us until the season premiere.

There is also only so much she can tell about her unforgettable experience.

"I can't say how far I got, I can't say if I made it through, but I can say everything up until my audition," Beluzo added.

Support from friends and family in town have been tremendous. Without them, this dream may not have had a chance."

"They have been there by my side and they are truly just phenominal people," Beluzo noted.

Beluzo has two sisters who have been there every step of the way. Mary Beluzo told Western Mass News watching this dream unfold has shown what a role model her big sister truly is.

"The amount of effort that she puts into everything she does is honestly amazing and it inspires me truly to be that driven," Mary Beluzo said.

Beluzo hopes her story gives other kids across the Pioneer Valley something to shoot for.

"I hope that other people are inspired to fullfill their passion, because it's important to be happy. It's a lot of work for sure, but it's worth it. Every day it's worth it if you are doing what you love," Lauran Beluzo explained.

