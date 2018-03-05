West Brookfield comes together to mourn mom, children found dead inside home

The focus is on a fuel can in the investigation of the deaths of a mother and her three children in West Brookfield.

Sara Bermudez and her three children were found dead in their home on Old Warren Road last Thursday and police are asking the public to remain vigilant.

This as a town is comforting one another in the aftermath of an unspeakable tragedy

Four ribbons are tied to a tree outside the First Congregational Church: two pink ones for mother Sara Bermudez and her daughter - Madison, age 8 - and two others for her sons James, age 6, and Michael, age 2.

As this makeshift memorial grows, police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for their deaths.

The yellow crime scene tape is down at 10 Old Warren Road where the bodies of a mother and four children were found on Thursday.

However, questions remain as many in town said that they’re horrified at the deaths of Bermudez and her three children

Officials say Moses Bermudez was not home at the time of the gruesome discoveries.



"I'm terrified not only for my kids, but for the rest of the town," said Echo Ayers.



Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. did not give an update on Monday, but on Saturday, he asked the public to keep an eye out for a discarded yellow plastic fuel can that investigators said was used for diesel fuel that is missing from the home.

"I really can't get into how it's involved in the case, just that it's in the case," Early explained.



Early is also asking anyone who lives down this stretch of Route 9 who might have had cameras in their cars or on their homes to reach out to police. They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Old Warren Road on Wednesday evening.

Few details have been released about the crime scene and the manner of the victim’s deaths.

When asked if there had been any connection to gang activity, Early said: "I'm not going to speculate as to any possibilities with the case."

As the four deaths are investigated as a homicide, many in town are looking for answers.

"People want answers and we are trying to do what we can without compromising the investigation," Early noted.

