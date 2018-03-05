DPW crews get ready to march towards March storm

Storm preparations are already underway for what's expected on Wednesday.

DPW crews in cities and towns across the area are warming up snow removal equipment and local retailers are warning of a possible shortage of salt.

Along with local DPW's, Eversource is also keeping a watchful eye on this storm, telling Western Mass News that dozens of crews from our area are in the eastern part of the state where thousands are still without power.

It looks like we are in for a heavy wet snow on Wednesday.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that the yard is now re-stocked and ready to go.

"We spent a lot of time really bringing in all of our materials, getting sand, getting salt," Cignoli said.

Every six hours, Cignoli gets storm updates from the state emergency management agency.

"Right now, when I look at the weather forecast, I get a little nervous in both directions because around us, the latest that we have is that around us is getting 8 to 12 [inches] and we're getting 6 to 8 [inches]...but that area is of kind of shrinking down a little and it's supposed to be heavy wet snow," Cignoli said.

Today and tomorrow will be spent filling potholes and keeping an eye on the timing of this storm.

"If you need to do an early dismissal or if you need to talk to people about letting out of work early," Cignoli noted.

Eversource is also looking at timing. Dozens of crews from western Massachusetts are in the eastern part of the state, helping the thousands there without power from last week's storm.

"This is about as bad as I've seen it," said Steven Lacroix with Eversource.

Those crews now officially on standby to head back home.

At A.W. Brown in East Longmeadow, they too are getting ready.

"I anticipate a fair amount of business," said Kate Devine with A.W. Brown.

Devine said that salt supplies this late in the season are extremely low.

"Consequently, the distributors will stop carrying a certain amount of ice melt, so we can no longer get it, so we are fortunate that we do have a lot of varieties," Devine said.

Devine suggests getting your ice melt now.

"Our inventory is at the moment, the highest it will be until next fall. So i would think about coming in and making a trip," Devine said.

Snow removal budgets are taking a hit this year. Springfield's budget was $1.6 million. Cignoli said that they are already at $1.7 million.

