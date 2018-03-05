VIDEO: North Reading police and fire crews save choking puppy

North Reading police officers and firefighters were captured on surveillance video saving the life of a choking puppy over the weekend.

According to North Reading Police, a woman and her husband ran into the police station just after noon on Sunday with their 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy that was choking on food.

[WATCH HERE: North Reading police and fire crews save choking puppy]

Police and fire crews sprung into action after they found the puppy was not breathing, limp, and unresponsive.

After 10 minutes of administering back blows and chest compressions, crews were able to clear the dog's throat.

The puppy was revived inside the police station lobby with a special oxygen mask designed for pets, and is currently being cared for by a veterinarian.

