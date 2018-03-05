Eastbound lanes on Mass Pike in Charlton closed due to crash

The eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Charlton is closed due to a serious single-car accident.

According to State Police, three people have been injured and Life Flight was called in.

At one point, the westbound side of the highway was closed off. That side has since been reopened.

No word on when the scene will be cleared.

