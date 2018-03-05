Eastbound lanes reopened on Mass Pike in Charlton after crash

The eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Charlton has reopened following a serious single-car accident.
According to State Police, three people have been injured and Life Flight was called in.
At one point, the westbound side of the highway was closed off as well.
Before you head out the door, check your live local traffic conditions here.
