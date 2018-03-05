Loved ones seeking 'Justice for Jo'

For those who have been following along, you know that Jo Ringer had friends far and wide, and now that huge support system has come together to seek justice on her behalf.

Many of those loved ones said this homicide is the direct result of domestic violence.



Teigh Brown told Western Mass News he met Jo Ringer in 1995.

That was 23 years ago, before she'd disappear, with her new husband Chad Reidy considered the sole suspect in her homicide.

"Jo had told us, if something happens to me, Chad did it," said Brown.

Investigators found Ringer's remains deep in the woods in Hatfield, just a couple days shy of the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

"I consider her my sister, she considered me her brother," Brown noted.



Brown said he met Reidy around the same time he met Ringer.

"The day I met him I just didn't like him. He came off with a very arrogant sort of personality," said Brown.



Reidy died in his garage of an apparent suicide a month after he reported Ringer missing.



"I'm gonna miss her every single day of my life," said Jo Ringer's daughter, Savanah Ringer.



Ringer vanished the same day she was set to start a new job as a taxi driver at Aaron's Paradise in Easthampton, leaving behind her now 20-year-old daughter Savanah, who's worked tirelessly over the last year to get her mom's face out there, seeking answers.

"I'm really glad to have my mom home and know that she's not lost out there anymore. It still sucks because I know she's never gonna walk through the door again, and I'm never gonna hug her again. You think you have closure but it's not the closure you're looking for," she said.

In the days and weeks after Ringer disappeared last year, loved ones learned more about her relationship with Reidy.

"I did see the bruises. I did hear the stories from Jo personally," said Brown.



Brown said Ringer told him Reidy had become violent, he spoke to her four days before she disappeared.

He said he was worried but knew Ringer was a strong woman, and he thought she had it under control.



"She'll get her job in Easthampton as the taxi driver. She'll save some money and she'll get out. She's this close to leaving," Brown added.



Now, as Reidy's ex-girlfriend Laura Reilly awaits a pre-trial hearing on three counts of misleading a police officer in the investigation, loved ones seek justice and speak out about the dangers of domestic violence.



"Sometimes you have to intervene regardless of how they feel about their relationship," Brown continued.



"I'm gonna do everything I can, raise support for domestic violence victims. Nobody should ever have to go through this," said Savanah Ringer.



Many questions remain about the investigation, including who tipped off investigators to search that area in Hatfield.

Friends said that is a place Reidy was known to frequent.



Western Mass News will bring any updates to you as soon as we learn them.

