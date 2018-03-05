Quaboag Supt. helping students, families feel safe after tragic year

A community continues to mourn as investigators call for the public’s help after a mother and her three young children were found murdered in their West Brookfield home last Thursday.



The Worcester district attorney is focused on a missing yellow fuel can; meanwhile the Quaboag school system is coping with grief.



Two of the young children were students at West Brookfield’s Elementary School.



The superintendent told Western Mass News this has just been a heartbreaking year for this school district that spans two towns.

With a fatal car crash that claimed the life of three students in the fall, to now the most recent homicides of a mother and her three children.

Mother Sarah Bermudez, her 8-year-old daughter Madison, 6-year-old James, and 2-year-old Michael were found dead in their Old Warren Road home, officials said the father wasn’t home at the time their bodies were discovered.



"Our kids and our staff are doing the best that they can under very difficult circumstances," said Quabog Superintendent Brett Kustigian.



West Brookfield Elementary School has had an increase in police presence since the quadruple homicide investigation began last week, along with additional counseling services.



"We are respectful of what has happened but we are trying to get back to a sense of normalcy as best as we can," Superintendent Kustigian said.

Kustigian told Western Mass News students received a boost on Friday by a surprise visit from a New England Patriot.

"When Nate Solder of the New England Patriots came out, met with the kids he lifted spirits and he said it best when said there's still good in the world," said Kustigian.



This as he said the town mourns the loss of a family he has a message for parents.



"Schools are safe places to be and we want to reassure the public that our schools are safe," Kustigian added.



There is a meeting for parents of students this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the elementary school in West Brookfield.

