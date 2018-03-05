Demolition at CT casino site leaves Springfield residents unconcerned

Demolition began on Monday just over the Massachusetts border in East Windsor, Connecticut at the site of a proposed casino which is designed as direct competition for MGM Springfield.

The competition being built right down I-91 doesn't have Springfield residents concerned.

"They are just in the beginning stages down there, breaking ground, and tearing down whatever is there now. But I don't think its going to be a problem for MGM [Springfield]," said Owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop, David Glantz.



The casino site in East Windsor is where a former movie theater used to exist.

Demo crews began their work on Monday as two Connecticut tribes are preparing to jointly run a casino in that location.



Glantz told Western Mass News, what's coming to Springfield is bigger and better.



"It's more or less a slot parlor, a thorn in the side of MGM. I don't think its going to effect MGM Springfield project in any way," Glantz added.



While MGM Springfield opens later this fall, the project in East Windsor is not yet fully approved.



Connecticut law makers do not want folks leaving the state to gamble.



"I will say, there is not one thing right about MGM trying to take this away from Connecticut," said Cathy Austin.

People in Springfield said are confident in the city's plan



"There is competition no matter what you do," said Springfield resident Michael Anthony Gentile.



A hearing scheduled in Connecticut on Thursday to discuss developing on the casino site.

