Westfield police seek to identify suspect in razor theft

Westfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man caught on surveillance video stealing a basket of razors.

The suspect seen on camera is described as being 5'8'' tall with brown hair and wears glasses.

Westfield Police posted the surveillance footage on their Facebook page of the man spotted walking around the store. Police said he made sure the "coast was clear" before heading off with the basket of razors.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Freeman at 413-642-9388, or can send a private message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.