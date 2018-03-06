Chicopee officer arrested for alleged rape, kidnapping, assault and battery

A Chicopee police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping and assault and battery.

Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk of Chicopee tells Western Mass News that Corey Fournier, 27, was placed under arrest Monday night by State Police detectives from the Worcester County D.A.’s office.

He was apprehended at the Chicopee police headquarters.

Wilk noted that Fournier voluntarily went to the police station to meet with State Police, and that he also knew the victim.

Fournier has worked as a patrol officer for the Chicopee police department for over three years.

Authorities say Fournier was off-duty when the incident occurred, and that it happened in Ayer.

Wilk added that Chief WIlliam Jebb has been placed Fournier on administrative leave without pay and "confiscated his Department Equipment, including his duty weapon, badge, identification and personal firearms."

