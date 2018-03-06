Officials apologize after basketball team wins by 86 points

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school superintendent has issued an apology after their high school basketball team beat another team during a playoff game by 86 points.

The East Bridgewater Lady Vikings met the Madison Park Vocational High School Cardinals at the Division III South Sectional playoff game Wednesday. East Bridgewater was seeded fifth in the tournament, and Madison Park was seeded 12th.

East Bridgewater ended the game with the final score of 93-7.

East Bridgewater Superintendent Elizabeth Legault called the game an "unfortunate situation" Thursday, saying it is not a reflection of their student body or athletic program.

The girls' basketball coach has declined to comment.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which regulates high school sports in the state, says East Bridgewater did not violate any rules with their win.

