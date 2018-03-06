Topgolf Swing Suite coming to MGM Springfield

Get ready to practice your golf swing in downtown Springfield.

MGM announced Tuesday that the Topgolf Swing Suite is set to open at the Springfield casino when the property opens this fall.

The company said that the Swing Suite will feature three high-tech simulators with a 2,800 square foot suite, which will open onto the resort's outdoor plaza.

Guests will be able to play solo or in groups while enjoying food and cocktails.

When it's time to take that shot, a player will step up to a large, theater-style screen for a selection of virtual games.

“Our goal is for MGM Springfield to become a destination for the community and for the region. With entertainment experiences that can’t be found elsewhere, our resort should become the go-to place no matter what kind of evening you are looking for. Those familiar with Topgolf already know how much fun is in store; and for those new to the experience – just wait. This is sure to be one of the most exciting corners of our resort," said MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis.

There will also be a lounge where guests can enjoy some food, beverages, and a game on one of several televisions. Live musical performances will also be held on select nights.

The Springfield location will mark the third collaboration between MGM Resorts International and Topgolf, including a Topgolf Swing Suite at MGM Detroit and a four-story Topgolf venue at MGM Grand Las Vegas.

