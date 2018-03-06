Yee family discusses the future of the Hu Ke Lau

The Yee family has provided more information about the closing of the Hu Ke Lau and what they intend to do with the property in Chicopee.

The family held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Hu Ke Lau is a fixture in this community. After 53 years, it's closing its doors on April 6.

April 6 is significant because it was April 6, 1965 when the Hu Ke Lau opened its doors.

The Yee family plans to demolish the current building.

The family told Western Mass News on Monday that when the Hu Ke Lau closes its doors on April 6, it will not be with a heavy heart, but with an eye to the future.

General manager Andy Yee said that the family is working with the city and are planning something very unique at the current location on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

He added that the building is nearing the end of its useful life and therefore will be torn down.

Yee reiterated that the property has not been and will not be sold, stressing that his family remains committed to Chicopee.

Yee said that changes in dining habits and culture have made a large restaurant like the Hu Ke Lau more challenging to operate. He noted that the currently facility is approximately 27,000 square feet and that they have found that facilities between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet is more of a "sweet spot" for eateries.

Regarding reports that Hu Ke Lau would be moving to MGM Springfield, Yee said that "never say never" but there are currently no plans in place for such a project.

