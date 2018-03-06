Several parakeets, barn cats in need of new homes

A couple dozen parakeets and a handful of barn cats are in need of homes, after a local shelter recently found itself the caretaker of these animals.

If your home is feeling empty, the Dakin Humane Society may have the fix.

"Yesterday, we took in 21 [parakeets] as one group and that's a whole lot of birds for us to have here in the shelter," said Carmine Dicenso, executive director of Dakin Humane Society.

Birds native to climates much warmer than ours are now up for adoption.

"They came in from a home that had pairs of parakeets. They started to breed and before they knew it, they were overwhelmed with too many. They just realized they had more than they could properly care for, so they asked us to step in and we gladly helped them out," Dicenso added.

Dicenso told Western Mass News that these parakeets were well kept, have been checked by a veterinarian, and make for great pets.

"They make really pleasant noises. They actually need fairly big cages, so they can fly around. Give lots of toys in there, people don't think of that with birds," Dicenso noted.

They're white with Carolina blue bellies and green with yellow faces.

Dicenso said that it's best to feed them pellets and to adopt them in pairs.

"We would be adopting these guys only in pairs, if not bigger groups, because they are social animals. They've been together, they do not do well alone." Dicenso said.

However, these new arrivals aren't alone. Recently, the owner of a half a dozen barn cats passed away and those too are looking for a forever home.

Dicenso said that barn cats are exactly what their name implies - built for work and outdoor living.

"They are not social. They don't really want to live in a home with you, but really, these cats are born outdoors. They don't really socialize with people," Dicenso explained.

However, that doesn't mean these felines aren't useful around your property.

In a barn, a warehouse, a winery...essentially, they're working cats. They help keep pests away from the areas," Dicenso said.

All of these cats are fully vaccinated like your typical house cat and like the parakeets are now in need of you.

For more information, you can CLICK HERE to contact Dakin.

