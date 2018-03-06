Easthampton homeowner arrested in heroin drug bust

Thousands and thousands of bags of heroin were confiscated during a drug bust in Easthampton Tuesday morning that resulted in the homeowner getting arrested.

William Grajalez-Rios, 30, is facing a number of charges including Trafficking Class A Drug (Heroin), Trafficking Class B Drug (Cocaine), Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm (2 counts), and Reckless Endangerment Of A Child (4 counts).

The Easthampton Police Department reports they executed the search warrant in conjunction with the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force. The home the drugs were allegedly found in is located on Dartmouth Street.

"Officers located among other items approximately 11,500 bags of heroin, approximately 65 grams of cocaine, over $6,000 in United States Currency and a stolen loaded firearm in the home of 30 year old William Grajalez-Rios," explained police.

They say Grajalez-Rios "admitted" to having the firearm, cocaine, and heroin in his possession when questioned by officers.

Police say the value of the heroin in Hampshire County is approximately $58,000.

"If convicted of these charges Grajalez-Rios faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 8 years in state prison and up to 30 years in prison," noted the Easthampton Police Department

Grajalez-Rios was expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court.

