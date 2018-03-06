Fire at trailer park in Ludlow leaves 3 people displaced

Two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire broke out at their residence on Miller Street in Ludlow Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1:20 p.m.

The home located at 229 Miller St. is situated in a trailer park.

Captain Ricky Machado confirmed with Western Mass News that no one was hurt.

"Lucky we had early detection, guy was home, so we found out quickly," explained Machado.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and left some smoke damage in the residency.

"Ended up being just a minor room and content fire," Machado told Western Mass News.

While the on-duty fire crew was able to quickly extinguish the flames, there was enough damage that the Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

No word yet on the cause of the fire which remains under investigation by the Ludlow Fire Department.

