DPW crews prepare for upcoming nor'easter

For the second time in less than a week, western Massachusetts is bracing for a nor’easter.

Public works crews have had plenty of opportunities to test their response plans this winter.

Once Wednesday's storm starts going, the DPW Director in Chicopee is encouraging those who have trash pickup on Wednesday to bring the cans to the curb before 6 a.m. and move your car under parking protocol so they can get to work.

Chicopee DPW Director Jeff Neece broke down the city’s attack plan for this week’s nor’easter.



"This storm is long duration looking like 24 hours snow for maybe 18," said Neece.



For those who live in Aldenville, you’ll want to bring your trash out for normal pickup.



"We will try and run through the city really quick, pick it all up, get it off the street, so we don't have to worry about it being buried in the snow," Neece added.



Neece told Western Mass News the roads will be pretreated with green salt.



While it looks festive for St. Patrick's Day, Neece said the color results from salt being pretreated with magnesium chloride, making it more effective in colder conditions.

Chicopee has a parking ban will take effect tomorrow morning.



"If you're on the odd side you're going to get pulled or if you're parked to close to the corner and trucks can't get around you'll get pulled too," Neece noted.



The attack plan following pre-treating is to let some flakes fall.



"We plan on pushing it twice so we are going to push around 1 p.m. to the whole city and it will keep snowing, and we will push again on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Take a look the updated list of parking bans across western Massachusetts by visiting the link here.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.