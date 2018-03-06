Montague police chief resigns following lengthy investigation

The Montague Police Chief has voluntarily resigned following an investigation by the Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General launched a probe into whether or not Chief Charles Dodge mishandled prescription drug drop-boxes.

Despite the ongoing investigation by the Attorney General, the town began their own investigation.

Documents obtained by Western Mass News uncovered the detailed hours of interviews, research, and evidence.

Now, residents have weighed-in on whether or not there was a simple mistake, or if trust was irretrievably broken.



"I was a little bit saddened because I was supporting him," said Montague resident Denise Hemmingway.



Questions surfaced into how Dodge handled prescription drugs left in a drop-box.

"I've known him all my life, so I never had a problem with him. I don't think he should resign, everybody has issues. Just take care of the issue, and keep doing your job. I think he is the better police chief than any of them we have had," said an anonymous source.



In the 163 page report by the town of Montague, the investigators wrote:

Not once did he take personal ownership of or show an understanding of his nature of his misdeeds or the severity of his the consequences of his violations.

The Board of Selectman told Western Mass News:

As part of that agreement, Charles Dodge will remain on administrative leave through February of 2019, but will have no active or passive role in the management of the police department, and will have no authority in his role.

The Select Board said they are searching for a permanent police chief, and for now, Lieutenant Bonnett is filling the role.

