Power companies, DPW crews plan ahead for Wednesday's storm

Tons of sand has poured into Springfield's Department of Public Works ahead of our next batch of winter weather.

While the focus will soon be keeping the streets in western Massachusetts clear, on Tuesday, it was all about filling potholes, and for power companies planning for the upcoming storm.



Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said they were able to use asphalt on Tuesday to try and get the roads back to normal before plows deploy on Wednesday.



"It will fill up with snow again, and then when it starts to melt it gets bigger and bigger quicker," said Cignoli.



Parking bans have already rolled in ahead of Wednesday's nor'easter.

Springfield's begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Cignoli expressed why it's so necessary to get your vehicles off the roads.



"Most streets are 28 feet wide, cars are 8 feet, and our plows are 10 or 12 we can't get through," Cignoli added.



Power companies like Eversource are shoring up resources.

Many of their crews deployed to the eastern part of the state which saw historic flooding and damage during last week's nor'easter.



"They are coming back [to western Massachusetts.] We have tree crews 40-50 crews coming back and we are ready for this next round," said Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress.



With heavy snow predicted, Ress told Western Mass News the company's enhanced tree trimming will come in handy.

Communities like Agawam, Colrain, Huntington, and Conway have been the focus of stepped-up tree removal.



"That heavy snow that could be an issue because the trees have been weakened by the first storm," Ress continued.



If lines come down in this storm Ress stressed staying away and calling 911.

Ress also said if the lights go dark to report the outage as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.