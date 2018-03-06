Local repair shop sees boom in business before winter storm

Storm preparations continue across western Massachusetts while the area gets ready for some heavy, wet snow on Wednesday.

That kind of snow can take a toll on snow blowers, and local repair shops have been very busy ahead of the storm.

The phones at Taft Power Equipment in Holyoke were ringing non-stop Tuesday as people make sure their snow blowers are ready to go.

"We got a lot of people coming in looking for emergency parts," said Pete Cassebeer with Taft Power Equipment.

With the expected heavy, wet snow coming on Wednesday it's important to remember to take it easy on your snow blower.

"It's very easy to break them, even though they're a powerful machine, take a small cut, take it slower, let it do it's job, don't force it," Cassebeer noted.

It's also important to make sure there’s fresh gas, because we all know, there's nothing worse than running out last minute.

"Have extra shear pins on hand too in case you run into something you don't expect. That's a very important thing, and always keep a small shovel or stick that you can use to clean out the chute, you do not want to stick your hands down the chute," Cassebeer added.

The heavy wet snow could also cause some power outages.

Eversource told Western Mass News they're bringing crews back from eastern Massachusetts and are ready to go.

"That heavy snow that could be an issue because the trees have been weakened by the first storm," said Eversource Spokesperson, Priscilla Ress.

Cassebeer also said to not try and fix your snow blower while it's running, or in the height of the storm because it could be extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.