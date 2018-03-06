Heavy police presence spotted near Pendleton Ave. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Heavy police presence spotted near Pendleton Ave. in Springfield

A heavy police presence has been spotted in the Old Hill section of Springfield. 

Springfield police currently have Eastern Avenue at Beacon Street and Pendleton Avenue closed off. 

Our crew on-scene said there were five police cruisers and an ambulance.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police for more information. 

Stay with Western Mass News as we continue to follow the latest information on this story. 

