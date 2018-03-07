Towns and cities prepare for the impending nor’easter

Preparations continue for homeowners and public works crews across the Pioneer Valley as another batch of snow passes us through.

Western Mass News is told that DPW crews in many areas will be out between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to pre-treat roads before the storm really gets going.

Cities like Westfield and Chicopee are among those filling trucks with salt and making sure plows are working just fine before making their rounds on the roads.

You may even notice green colored salt on the ground in your community. This salt has been pretreated with magnesium chloride, which helps make it more effective in colder conditions.

Mass DOT has about 15,000 miles of road they are responsible for, and will be busy on the highways keeping them safe for those who have to go out today.

Dozens of schools are closing early before the storm gets worse. A lot of parking bans in towns, too.

Dozens of schools are closing early before the storm gets worse. A lot of parking bans in towns, too.

As the snow picks up in intensity more and more homeowners will be whipping out the snow blower to keep driveways and sidewalks clear.

Power stores are reminding people to make sure your equipment is ready to roll.

Those at Taft Power Equipment have had a busy 24 hours, with phones ringing off the hook as people make sure their snow blowers are ready to go.

The store recommends is having extra sheer pins for your snow blower. These help protect a snow blower from damage when the impeller comes in contact with a solid object like a rock. A 4 pack of pins is generally around $5 at your local hardware store.

"You want to take it easy on your snow blower because it's very easy to break them, even though they're a powerful machine,” Pete Cassebeer, with Taft Power Equipment, explained. “Take a small cut, take it slower, let it do its job, don't force it.”

