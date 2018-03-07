Crash disrupts power in Hadley and Amherst, police look for driver

A crash late last night in Hadley left hundreds without power in the area and police are still looking for the driver responsible.

Sargent Costa, with the Hadley Police Department, said the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Roosevelt Street. Costa added that a witness saw the car swerving before the crash happened.

“The top of the pole, as well as the wires, are down in the roadway,” Costa said.

Costa said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and a witness saw them flee the scene on foot.

The crash happened just south of the Amherst town line, Costa explained, and a stretch of the road in both towns was closed while Eversource crews made repairs.

At one point, Eversource was reporting over 400 power outages in Amherst and over 80 in Hadley.

The crash remains under investigation as police continue to search for the driver.

