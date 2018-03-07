Incoming storm cancels flights at Bradley

The impending nor’easter is cancelling and delaying flights at Bradley International Airport.

Alisa Sisic, the PIO for Bradley International Airport, said that 27 percent of Wednesday’s arriving and departing flights have been cancelled. She adds that there are also a “small number of delays.”

Sisic is advising travelers to check with their airlines to see if their flight is on time and also to see if there are any rebooking options. She said that some airlines are issuing travel waivers.

Real time flight status updates can be found here.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

