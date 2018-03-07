Springfield Police: man arrested for OUI, assaulting an officer - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police: man arrested for OUI, assaulting an officer

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge
SPRINGFIELD, MA

A South Hadley man is facing several charges following a crash early Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers arrested Richard Villeneuve of South Hadley arrested around 12:45 a.m. today.

Walsh noted that Villeneuve was driving down Harvey Street, crossed over Berkshire Avenue, then "went over a curb, through a fence, down an embankment and hit a tree."

Villeneuve allegedly then fled the area on foot, but was apprehended near Boston Road and Bay Street following a brief altercation with officers.

Investigators reportedly found heroin on Villeneuve as he was taken into custody and during a search of his car, investigators reportedly found empty 'Fireball' nips.

Villeneuve is facing several charges including operating under the influence, possession of a Class A substance (heroin), leaving the scene of a property damage event, assault and battery on a police officer, and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.  

