Early dismissals ahead of Nor'easter prompt mixed reactions

As flakes began to fall across western Massachusetts, many schools chose to play it safe and get students out early.

The decision, which is always a tough one for schools, has been met with mixed reception in some communities.

Dozens of schools went with an early dismissal before the storm gets any worse. Others - in the hilltowns - closed all together.

Superintendents told Western Mass News that there is no doubt about it. The decision to close or dismiss school for weather reasons has always been an extremely challenging decision because you unfortunately cannot please everyone.

It’s clear, in this case of West Springfield, that parents remain divided.

Those for the dismissal said that it’s a win-win: kids get home safely while enjoying a half day of education that will not have to be made up in June.

Those against it said that while it is safe, it disrupts education, especially when the snow isn’t even sticking.

"A lot of the kids probably would be walking home because I know my grandson would be walking home because I would be at work," said Maureen Young.

Cathy Idema added, “I don’t think it was the right call because technically, it’s not supposed to start until later this afternoon."

