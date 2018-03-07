Hampshire and Franklin Counties to see heavier amounts of snow

With this storm, the further north you go, the more snow you'll see.

At the Northampton DPW, crews are getting ready for this March nor'easter.

The flurries started between 8 and 9 a.m. in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

The snow is sticking in some spots, but so far, the roads aren't so bad.

As of 12 noon Wednesday, Mountain Road in Easthampton is still open and people are out and about.

However, later this afternoon, we are expecting the rate of precipitation to pick-up.

We've seen some DPW trucks out preparing for the storm, sanding, and salting the streets.

The storm will increase in snow amounts the later we go into the afternoon and night, so if you're able to get off the roads before 3 p.m., that's probably going to be your best bet.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this storm and have the latest on-air and online.

