Roads set to become slick as snow intensifies

As the storm gains strength, traffic conditions will worsen across the area.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state border to Exit 7 in Ludlow.

Traffic volume is light, but that doesn't mean you'll get where you need to go on time.

Give yourself an extra ten to fifteen minutes to deal with these conditions on the roads.

Over 300 MassDOT crews are out treating and clearing the roads in western Massachusetts, as well as central Massachusetts.

Parking bans are in place across the valley, so make sure you check the list see if your town is on there.

If you do have to head out, you are urged to take it slow and 'Don't Crowd The Plow'.

