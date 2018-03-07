Gov. Baker: plan ahead for approaching Nor'easter

Snow will be falling throughout the day and into the night, keeping snow removal teams and emergency officials busy.

Emergency officials from across the state met at MEMA’s headquarters in Framingham Wednesday morning to discuss plans to provide assistance for disaster relief.

Following last week's powerful Nor'easter with wind and flooding conditions, crews in the commonwealth have been stretched thin, lending a hand to teams in the east.

Crews on the coast are still working to make repairs on buildings, restore flood walls and return power to hundreds.

Governor Charlie Baker said the Red Cross and MEMA are making plans to set up multiple disaster resource centers.

Western Mass crews that made the trip to the coast are returning in time for this storm, Eversource has confirmed.

Baker’s message stressed planning ahead, especially for anyone who's heading out on the road from here on out.

"High snowfall totals in the Berkshires and Worcester hills,” Baker said. “Hazardous driving conditions in Central Mass and Western Mass and all roadways starting at route 128 and heading west."

Baker said the evening commute is expected to be treacherous with white out conditions extremely likely.

"We debated whether or not I would say this next line. I didn't want to, others told me that I should. Don't crowd the plow!"

The governor is advising everyone to keep a phone handy and to have the number 211 on speed dial should they have any issues today or need emergency assistance.

