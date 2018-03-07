Springfield man arrested on rape charges

A Springfield man has been arrested on multiple charges, including rape.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said they arrested Sebastian Juan-Diego, 43, on a warrant on Friday, March 2.
Juan-Diego is facing two counts of rape, along with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years of age.
He was arraigned and held on bail of $50,000.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.