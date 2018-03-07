Springfield man arrested on rape charges

A Springfield man has been arrested on multiple charges, including rape.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said they arrested Sebastian Juan-Diego, 43, on a warrant on Friday, March 2.

Juan-Diego is facing two counts of rape, along with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years of age.

He was arraigned and held on bail of $50,000.

