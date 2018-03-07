UMass student indicted following alleged rape on campus

A UMass student charged with one count of rape has been indicted by a grand jury.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 21-year-old Ryder Chilcoff was indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on one count of rape on Tuesday.

Chilcoff of Villa Park, California was charged in January in the Eastern Hampshire District Court. Yesterday’s indictment transfers the case to the Hampshire Superior Court.

These charges are in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred on December 9, 2017 in a UMass Amherst residence hall.

In January, Chilcoff was held on bail under the condition that he abide by all UMass rules, surrender his passport, sign a waiver of rendition and have no contact with the alleged victim.

As of yet, an arraignment date has not been set.

